/2018 Renault Clio Urban Nav Special Edition Announced for UK

Just because you have gone for a small, affordable hatchback does not necessarily mean you have to end up with something boring. Take this new 2018 Renault Clio Urban special edition. It’s still pretty cheap for what offers at £16,225, but it’s a spunky little thing with a lot of attitude!

Based on the Dynamique Nav version, 2018 Renault Clio Urban Nav Special Edition comes with a number of exclusive options. That means you get a load of equipment, wrapped in an enticing and cool package. The Urban Grey paint job alone is worth considering this model, especially as it’s complemented with 16-inch alloy wheels with grey inserts and full LED headlights.

In terms of features and equipment, you can count on a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, body-coloured electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, air conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels and Handsfree key card with start/stop functionality. That, you will allow, is a lot of kit for a 16 grand city runabout. The value factor is also important here. 2018 Renault Clio Urban is £575 over the Dynamique Nav but offers £1,265 worth of additional equipment.

As for the engine, buyers can choose between a TCe 90 engine with a manual transmission, or the dCi 90 engine with either manual or six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic transmissions.

Clio version CO 2 (g/km) MPG (combined) BIK VED (Yr. 1) Price (OTR) Urban Nav Special Edition TCe 90 105 60.1 20% £140 £16,225 Urban Nav Special Edition dCi 90 85 85.6 20% £100 £17,675 Urban Nav Special Edition dCi 90 EDC Auto 92 80.7 20% £120 £18,995

