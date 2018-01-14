/2019 Ford Ranger Revealed with New Looks, More Tech

Detroit Motor Show this year sees the debut of the new 2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck. The favorite of mid-size truckers comes with upscale, handsome looks and a lot more tech features than before. What’s more, it is one of toughest vehicles in its class thanks to its “Built Ford Tough” construction.

Basically, what Built Ford Tough means is that the 2019 Ford Ranger is built to take some serious punishment. It features a rugged high-strength steel frame backbone and has been torture-tested alongside Ford F-150 trucks. The muscular and athletic body reflects the rough and tumble soul of this car. So whatever your business or adventure is, the new Ranger should be able to take care of it for years to come.

Mechanically, the truck launches with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and class-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission. These are complemented with available FX4 Off-Road Package provides additional trail capability with off-road-tuned shocks, all-terrain tires, a frame-mounted heavy-gauge steel front bash plate, frame-mounted skid plates and FX4 badging. 2019 Ford Ranger boasts Dana AdvanTEK independent front and solid rear axles on both 2WD and 4WD models. So even with two driven wheels you can do some serious off roading.

In terms of technology, an 8-inch touch screen for the available SYNC 3 system is the least of the features you get. Depending on the trim level, you can get Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, a Reverse Sensing System and Blind Spot Information System. The new Ranger comes in entry-level XL, mid-level XLT and high-level Lariat trims. Optional packages include Chrome and Sport appearance and FX Off-Road.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]