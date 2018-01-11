/2019 Honda Insight Initial Details Revealed

With only a few days to go until the world premiere of the all-new 2019 Honda Insight at Detroit Auto Show, in prototype form, the Japanese auto maker has released the first details of the highly anticipated hybrid sedan. The new Insight is to be the best five-passenger hybrid car in its class.

For that the fairly handsome car relies on the third generation of Honda’s two-motor hybrid system. This system includes a 1.5 liter petrol engine and a powerful electric propulsion motor, the latter backed by a lithium-ion battery pack. The battery enables the 2019 Honda Insight to operate most of the time as a pure electric car with zero emissions. Honda has not yet revealed the electric range, nor the power and torque figure of this system. But they do point out that the batteries are located under the rear seats and as a result you get a full-size trunk.

Though still in prototype from, the 2019 Honda Insight does look quite pleasing, especially by the standards of the hybrid segment these days. We are yet to see the interior in full, but it should be equally good, as they say it boasts premium features including available perforated leather seating, an 8-inch Display Audio capacitive touchscreen and a 7-inch digital LCD driver’s meter. Technology-wise, too, the 2019 Insight is at the top of the top of the game with Honda LaneWatch on EX and above and Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and new Traffic Sign Recognition.

“The new 2019 Honda Insight signals we are entering a new era of electrification with a new generation of Honda products that offer customers the benefits of advanced powertrain technology without the traditional trade-offs in design, premium features or packaging,” said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales and general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “The Honda Insight is anticipated to receive fuel economy ratings competitive with the best hybrids in the segment, with styling that will have universal appeal inside and out and best-in-class passenger volume.”

