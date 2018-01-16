/2019 Hyundai Veloster N Revealed with 275-hp

This is the car the Veloster was always supposed to be! The first generation of this car, for all its daring design and cool features, was never taken seriously because it couldn’t cash the checks its looks wrote. Now with the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N that issue has been addressed, and then some.

Hyundai N has already brought the magnificent i30N, and if that car is any indication Hyundai Veloster Nis just as good on road and track. But before we get to the performance we want to take a minute and appreciate the cool and funky styling of this car. The old Velos was a bit of an odd ball around the front. The new one seems just right from every angle. It is the right kind of unusual, this car, and has a kind of design and paint scheme that won’t get boring for years to come. The same goes for thoroughly improved interior which seems like it should belong in an Alfa Romeo or something.

The beating heart of the Hyundai Veloster N is a 2.0-liter, direct-injected turbocharged engine with 275 hp and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. It comes with a sweet close-ratio, short-throw six-speed manual transmission with downshift rev-matching, and benefits form high-flow active exhausts, N Power Sense Axle design, 19 inch light alloys with Pirelli P-Zero or Michelin Pilot SuperSport tires. And since it’s a Hyundai, there is no need to talk about equipment. You get every comfort, convenience and connectivity feature that is in trend right now.

“Veloster N takes Hyundai to a new level of purchase consideration for true driving enthusiasts in the U.S. market,” said Albert Biermann, president and head of Performance Development and High Performance Vehicle Division, Hyundai Motor Group. “The Veloster N is another example of Hyundai Motor’s capabilities, creating an exciting sports car with thrilling dynamics combined with a compelling affordability equation as key to the N high-performance concept.”

