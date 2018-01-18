/All-Electric Ferrari Supercar All But Confirmed

One cool things about major motor shows is that the bosses of big companies often get jealous of what the competition is doing, and either make boastful claims or divulge information that then turn into an obligation. That seems to be the case with Ferrari’s caporegime, Sergio Marchionne, who apparently committed himself in an interview to an all-electric Ferrari supercar.

According to Marchionne Ferrari now has no choice but to go and make an electric supercar, and it will have to be the best. The reason for that is Elon Musk and his new Tesla Roadster. Sergio has been talking some smack about Musk and his electric baby, claiming that if they put their mind into it, an electric Ferrari supercar would be a lot better than that Roadster everybody is so madly in love with.

“If there is an electric supercar to be built, then Ferrari will be the first,” Marchionne said. “People are amazed at what Tesla did with a supercar: I’m not trying to minimize what Elon did but I think it’s doable by all of us.”

Does this mean Ferrari will come up with their own electric speed machine before 2020, which is when the Roadster is set to be launched? Not likely. The scenario, according to Marchionne, is first to step up the brand’s hybrid game.

“We do it because we have to do it,” Marchionne said. “While there is work to be done, the new plan for Ferrari being released in the first half will include hybrid cars, he said, “so going from there to an electric is easy.”

Via Bloomberg

