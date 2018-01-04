/Next-Gen Hyundai FCEV Concept Revealed Ahead of CES 2018

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has become in recent years a battle ground for auto makers to show off their latest technologies. So it’s the appropriate place for Hyundai to reveal their next-generation Hyundai FCEV fuel cell Concept, revealed here in this visual preview.

If you don’t like the look of this thing, and who can blame you, don’t worry. This is not a concept to showcase the prowess of the design department, but rather that of the engineering fellas. The Hyundai FCEV Concept is the next-generation hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle equipped with new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technologies. These tech stuff ought to the average CES goer really happy.

Hyundai has always been at the forefront of the hydrogen fuel cell game, even in recent times where the outlook is the bleakest for this technology. Not only are they not giving up on the FCEV, the Korean car maker is investing in hydrogen-powered applications in the home via a section of the booth dedicated to the Hydrogen Life Vision. They must see something in this technology, or have some grand plan.

Along with the Hyundai FCEV and Advanced Driver Assistance technologies, Hyundai will also showcases at CES 2018 the Intelligent Personal Cockpit, featuring artificial-intelligence-enhanced voice recognition and vital sign-based wellness care. These systems appear to be the future of in-car infotainment. They are becoming increasingly smarter and take on more and more roles than the traditional units.

