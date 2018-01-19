/Rolls-Royce Manchester Opens New Super-Luxury Showroom

With cars like Rolls-Royce, even the buying process has to be something of a treat. The kind of people who buy Rollers demand every second of their lives to be absolutely exquisite, which is why RR has to invest in over-the-top facilities to cater to the clientele. The new super-luxury Rolls-Royce Manchester showroom is the latest of such facilities.

Located in Wilmslow, Cheshire, the new Rolls-Royce Manchester facility is a two-storey with a specially commissioned Phantom lift for the 2018 Phantom, the star display, plus dining terrace and private bar. The idea is the discerning customers can relax in these areas as they “discuss and develop their bespoke commissions in an informal setting.” That must mean every customer that makes it to the second storey is a don deal. No body’s going to sit at that bar, drink the champagne and eat the caviar and then then haggle over the price of the new Phantom!

Julian Jenkins, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “The locations and quality of our showrooms are managed with great care, and the utmost attention is paid to creating an environment that befits both the marque and its patrons. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Manchester now occupies a unique new facility in a highly desirable location, bolstering the brand’s presence in the region. We are confident that the United Kingdom will remain a very strong market for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and this new showroom will ensure we continue to meet the exacting standards and expectations of our customers.”

