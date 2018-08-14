/2019 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection Limited Edition

Celebrating the brand’s heritage, which is to say just because, Rolls-Royce decided to launch a limited edition of 35 bespoke Ghosts called the Silver Ghost Collection. As shown with the preview photos, the collection is an exquisite one featuring real silver.

The real silver on the Silver Ghost Collection is presented in form of a solid sterling-silver Spirit of Ecstasy, that’s the famous flying lady on the bonnet, with the specially created Hallmark of AX201, the registration plate of the original ‘Silver Ghost’, etched on the base of each lady. The woman also wears a black-gold-plated collar and a beaten and textured copper insert. The copper is an homage to the engine bay of the original ‘Silver Ghost’ which featured a lot of this material. Needless to say, these 35 Ghosts also benefit from the finest wood and leather trims inside, bespoke to the individual who orders the car.

Matthew Butt, Product Manager – Ghost, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “Careful consideration has been paid to the Collection’s defining features. References extoling the past are skilfully hand-crafted into Ghost’s interior and exterior, creating a contemporary homage which speaks as much of today’s great brand as the original Silver Ghost does of its day. This is a truly remarkable Collection.”

