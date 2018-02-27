/2018 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection Has Real Silver In it

The latest special edition version of the Ghost is a REALLY special one. It celebrates the the 1907 ‘Silver Ghost’ this model is called, well, the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection and it boasts many bespoke features among which a sizable amount of real silver.

It begins with the flying lady, the Spirit of Ecstasy, on the bonnet which is made from a solid block of silver. In honor of this model the British Assay office marks AX201, the registration plate of the original ‘Silver Ghost’, on the base of each of the silver ladies, of which there will be 35 corresponding to the 35 production units of the 2018 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection. But that is not all the garnish the lady gets. There is also a black-gold-plated collar and a copper insert. This emblem alone probably costs more than most cars.

Another silvery highlight of the 2018 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection is the Bespoke silver paint, Cassiopeia Silver. It is adorned with a hand-painted coachline which takes eight hour to complete and is imbued with fine particles of 100% pure silver. Further distinguishing the limited Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection from the regular models are the black painted grille veins, fully-polished wheel centres encircled with ‘SILVER GHOST – SINCE 1907’,‘Forest Green’ leather, open pore wood on the fascia and door cappings, flanking a solid silver ingot, and a silver clock.

Speaking from the Home of Rolls-Royce, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “The extraordinary accomplishments of our marque’s founding fathers are honoured by the creation of this elegant ‘Silver Ghost Collection’. The Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective masterfully weave the rich narrative of the original ‘Silver Ghost’ into just 35 motor cars, creating a contemporary homage to the original motor car. Today, our craftspeople and master artisans continue this legacy of excellence, creating unique motor cars that define luxury.”

