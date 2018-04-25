/Official: Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection (Black Badge)
Official: Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection (Black Badge)

Rolls Royce Adamas Collection 1 730x351 at Official: Rolls Royce Adamas Collection (Black Badge)

The House of Rolls-Royce, which is what they like to be called now, are organizing the latest iterations of their limited series Black Badge models under a cool new moniker. They are known henceforth as the Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection, and include 40 Black Badge Wraiths and 30 Black Badge Dawns.

These pseudo-Gothic Rollers feature a number of really exclusive design cues that are over the top even by RR standards. They come with diamonds encrust Black Badge infinity symbol. Granted, these are laboratory-grown black diamonds, but still.

Rolls Royce Adamas Collection 5 730x411 at Official: Rolls Royce Adamas Collection (Black Badge)

What’s more, the Spirit of Ecstasy lady on the bonnet, scantily clad as always, is now wearing carbon fiber. She is made from 294 layers of aerospace grade carbon fibre, which takes 68 hours to produce with a technical weave angle of precisely 25 degrees, and sits on a titanium base. Needless to say, she costs, on her lonesome, more than most mid-range cars.

Rolls Royce Adamas Collection 6 730x526 at Official: Rolls Royce Adamas Collection (Black Badge)

As for the other notable touches that set Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection apart, there is the black grille, Aphrodite Red over Black and Morpheus Blue over Black two-tone colors, a bespoke clock encrusted with black diamonds, Black Badge infinity symbol also in diamond, starlight headliner in Wraith Adamas with 1,340 individual fibre optic lights, pearlescent effect leather along with woven black leather accents, a new dark brushed metal fascia, and illuminated tread plates.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce, commented, “Adamas is a Collection that fuses the extraordinary competence of our Bespoke craftspeople from the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, with the rebellious spirit of Black Badge. The result is a motor car for those who seek more than the definitive of engineered luxury conveyance. This is a motor car for the risk-taker who is not afraid to embrace a bold and progressive statement of true and modern luxury, in its darkest form.”

 

