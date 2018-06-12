/Rolls-Royce Hosts First-Ever Cars & Cognac Event

The Californian movement of Cars & Coffee is a widely famous event with many copycats around the world. Even Rolls-Royce decided they would like a bit of such action, but this being Rolls-Royce, they couldn’t have invited people over and had them a cup of coffee. So they came up with the much more refined Cars & Cognac event.

Now that is more like it. And don’t worry about it encouraging drinking and driving, because Rolls-Royce is by nature a chauffeur-driven car. In fact RR makes a point of emphasizing the fact that the participants were chauffeured home after the cognac tasting event in a private and beautiful Soho farmhouse barn decorated for the event. The last thing the brand wants in this age political correctness and heal and safety obsession if to become the proponent of drunk driving.

Rolls-Royce Cars & Cognac meeting was a marvelous event in spite of its small size, or maybe precisely because of its small size. The participants enjoyed fine dining surrounded by brand’s finest products, including a Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge adorned with the new Aero Cowling and a Rolls-Royce Dawn from the Adamas Collection. There was also a special 2018 Phantom present equipped with a bespoke Picnic Hamper from which a Cognac sommelier advised tasting practices and notes.That’s how you do a cars and drinks event!

