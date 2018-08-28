/Bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge for Google VP

Well, not all top Silicon Valley top guys are like Zuckerburg, i.e. ultra-nerdy and with zero imagination when it comes to spending their massive fortune. Some like Benjamin Treynor Sloss, Vice President of Engineering have a penchant for flashy cars. In fact, this dude has just taken delivery of a super special Bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge.

And this guy being a big shot, Rolls-Royce delivered the car to him at the Rolls-Royce Collectors Cocktail Reception during this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Ben Sloss has a thing for yellow cars, as shown before with the one-off Ferraris he’s bought. So his Bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge is finished in a special shade of yellow called Superflare which shines extra bright under the California sun. That is complemented with a super dark navy blue called Pikes Peak Blue bonnet and pillars as well as 21” carbon fiber and aluminium wheel.

That dark is used inside the cabin as well, with the seats, dashboard, tonneau cover and rear seat waterfall clad in Navy Blue leathers. There is also Bright Yellow seat piping, stitched RR headrest logos and, unique to Black Badge models an infinity logo between the rear seats, two-tone Navy Blue and Bright Yellow steering wheel and an exclusively developed Bright Yellow pinstripe applied to the Piano Milori Blue wood dashboard. Rolls-Royce hopes that this level of exquisite details will stroke Mr. Sloss’s vanity satisfactorily.

“Our Rolls-Royce story began here at Pebble Beach in 2014 when we were looking for a two-door coupé with four useable seats for adults,” comments Ben Sloss. “Brands such as Aston Martin or Bentley do not offer anything suitable. When we saw the Rolls-Royce Wraith, we loved the style and elegance of the coupé, and when we took it for a test drive we were impressed (really, startled) by how well it accelerated and handled, in addition to the sublime ride quality and materials we already associated with the Rolls-Royce brand. The Wraith offered a unique combination of luxury car experience and sports car performance, and we fell in love with it on the spot.”

