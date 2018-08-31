/Rolls-Royce Privacy Suite for Phantom EWB

One of the characteristic features of limousines is the privacy they afford their passengers in the rear compartment. This has been a feature overlooked in Rolls-Royces in recent decades, at least as a factory option. Until now. The new Rolls-Royce Privacy Suite for the extended wheelbase Phantom gives you the same privacy as a limo.

What this mean is, as you are being driven home after a dinner or a party you can get busy with your partner – or with yourself, if you are a lonely rich guy – without the driver or anyone else observing the “act.” Rolls-Royce Privacy Suite includes an Electrochromatic Glass which turns opaque at the touch of a button. Another highlight of the suite is soundproofing – handy if your ladyfriend is in the habit of expressing her passion acoustically – where a frequency-specific compound inhibit the transmission of conversations in the rear cabin to the front cabin. There is still an intercom system for talking to the driver, though.

You also get Rear Privacy Curtains as well as Rear Privacy Glass as part of the Rolls-Royce Privacy Suite. But one over the top feature is the aperture for passing documents and stuff between the front and rear compartments. We like, however, the Bespoke Rear Theatre Entertainment with 12 inch monitors, Starlight Headliner and the Bespoke Clock.

As it has over the past 90 years, Phantom today stands as the most celebrated luxury item in the world. Its legend compels the world’s most influential and enigmatic individuals – men and women who demand the ‘luxury of privacy’ wherever they travel. Expressing a deep understanding of this requirement, the marque has created the Privacy Suite, balancing function and luxury without compromising the space and comfort of rear passengers.

