/2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV Unveiled

Finally, after countless teasers and previews, today Rolls-Royce unveiled their long-awaited super luxury SUV. Dubbed Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the car has its own motto which is “Effortless Everywhere” hinting at the car’s excellent all-terrain capabilities. The Cullinan truly is the Rolls-Royce of offroad cars.

There are many interesting things about the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and they begin with the name. Cullinan is the name of the largest diamond ever discovered, now in the British crown jewel. Basically an all-terrain Phantom, the SUV promises the same luxury and comfort as RR sedans, combined with Range rover-like go-anywhere features. And it’s more than just a claim. They have been testing the Cullinan “to destruction” all over the world to make sure it can put its money where its mouth is. See for yourself in the official film:

A purpose-built SUV with a three-box design, 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a second-rowsit on the all-new aluminium ‘Architecture of Luxury’. There is a partition that separates this compartment from the driver’s area, and there are Bespoke features developed for the many various lifestyles of its owners including the Viewing Suite and the Recreation Module. And don’t worry about your VIP ass getting tossed around while offroading. Thanks to the Magic Carpet Ride system you won’t feel a thing. Powering the Cullinan is a 6.75 litre twin-turbo V12 engine with 563bhp/420kW and 850Nm/627lb ft of torque, supported by all-wheel-drive and all-wheel-steer systems.

“The super-luxury lifestyle is evolving and Rolls-Royce is in the lead. Luxury is no longer an urban concept. More and more it is about embracing and experiencing the wider world. Our customers expect to go everywhere in luxury, effortlessly and without compromise, conquering the most challenging terrain to enjoy life’s most enriching experiences, wherever they may be. For this reason, they have asked us to create a Rolls-Royce that offers uncompromised luxury wherever they dare to venture. Cullinan is that car. It is Effortless, Everywhere.It is incomparable and dramatically evolves the parameters of super-luxury travel, translating Rolls-Royce’s ethos of ‘Effortlessness’ into physical capability, anywhere in the world. Cullinan will simply take the world in its stride.” Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.



