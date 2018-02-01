/2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Priced Just Over $53K

The days in which SUVs were symbols of high fuel consumption and air pollution are long gone thanks to cars such as 2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid. These offer the same practicality and performance of a regular SUV, but with a frugal-ish engine. Of course, this much goodness is going to cost you.

2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid is priced from $52,100 MSRP to which you will have to add a $995 destination and handling fee. Still, considering the badge and how much kit you receive in return for your cash, that sounds like good value. The biggest highlight of this model is the three-motor Sport Hybrid Super Handling-All Wheel Drive system which is basically the same powertrain they use in the NSX supercar. Here it generates 321 hp and 289 lb.-ft. of torque. The EPA rating for this system is 26 / 27 / 27 mpg City/Highway/Combined. Now, that doesn’t sound particularly brilliant, but you have to realize it’s 45 percent better than a non-hybrid MDX.

Features-wise, 2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid is as luxurious and well-equipped as any Acura. You can choose between Technology Package ($53,095) and Advance Package ($59,145) trims, with both model benefiting from unique interior trim, stainless steel sport pedals and wood interior accents. The Technology is a 7-seater while the Advance sits 6. All models also feature infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus safety equipment such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

