/2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Goes Official in Chicago

Visitors to this year’s Chicago Auto Show got their first glimpse at the new 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models. The latest version of the green Sonata offers a hard to beat blend of performance and efficiency, enough to cement the car’s position in the market as one of the top players.

Powering the 2018 Hyundai Sonata is a 2.0-liter Nu GDI four-cylinder engine coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission that houses a powerful 38 kW electric motor. The combined output of this system is a very respectable 193 horsepower, corresponding to an average fuel consumption of 39 mpg in the city, 45 mpg on the highway and 42 mpg combined. What’s more, this system offers 27 miles of electric driving (plug-in version) during which you can reach speeds up to 75 mph. Total range of the vehicle is 650 miles for hybrid and 590 miles for the plug-in.

As for what sets the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid family apart from the previous model, the main highlights include revised front/rear fascia design, grille, hood, front fenders, rear deck lid, headlights/taillights, new 16 and 17 inch wheels, LED headlights with cornering Dynamic Bending Light (DBL), and instrument panel center stack, steering wheel and available heated steering wheel. In terms of features, too, the new model best the old one with items such as (depending on the trim) Qi wireless phone charging, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), upgraded navigation, Blind-spot detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist.

“Our new 2018 Sonata Hybrid and Plug-in models add appeal in every area, from exterior to interior design, handling, steering, ride comfort, safety and infotainment,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning at Hyundai Motor America. “When combined with Hyundai’s outstanding value and efficiency, the new Sonata Hybrid and Plug-in are sure to attract even more eco-focused buyers.”

