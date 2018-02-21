/2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Officially Unveiled with 720 hp

So a day after Porsche revealed their latest 911 GT3 RS with 520 hp, Ferrari took the wraps off their hard-core, track-focused supercar with 720hp. The 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista is officially the most powerful V8 Ferrari in history and it boasts hypercar-rivaling performance.

It is going to be a tall order for the Porsche to go toe to toe with this one. Not only is Ferrari 488 Pista a lot more powerful, at 1280 kg dry it is also about 200 kg lighter. In fact, the Pista is an impressive 90 kg lighter than the regular 488 GTB. The performance figures also show a clear superiority: 0-100 km/h in 2.85” and 0 -200 km/h in 7.6”,with a top speed of 340 km/h.

Being a heavily turbocharged engine, however, does not take away from the characteristic noise of the Ferrari V8 in the Pista. Nobody outside the factory has heard it yet, but Ferrari assures us both the sound quality and the intensity are higher than the 488 GTB in all gears and at all engine speeds. Ferrari 488 Pista also looks magnificent, much more aggressive than the GTB. But the good looks are the result of clever aerodynamic engineers. The car features a front F1-inspired S-Duct, and larger wing and diffuser combo at the back. These give the car a superb look and generate copious downforce as well.

As you would expect, Ferrari 488 Pista is festooned with electronics aids and control systems. Among the main highlights we have version 6 of the Side-Slip Angle Control system, featuring E-Diff3, F1-Trac, the magnetorheological suspension (SCM) and, for the first time ever, the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer. The latter uses Ferrari software to adjust the brake pressure at the callipers.

We can’t wait to see this thing go head to head with the new GT3 RS.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]