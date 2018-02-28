/2019 Honda CR-V Revealed Ahead of Geneva Debut

Before it goes on stage at the Geneva Motor Show next week, the new 2019 Honda CR-V (European version) is showing itself in full glory. The popular SUV looks more rounded than before, both literally and figuratively, and adds 7-seat option and hybrid engine to the list of its good features.

On the styling front, the 2019 Honda CR-V is not a major departure from the previous model. An interested eye will notice slightly larger proportions, and more sculpted features. The SUV boasts Honda’s Active Shutter Grille system for better aerodynamics, and inside the cabin comes with simpler to use instruments and switches as well as two 7-inch displays. As you would expect, there is nothing startling, or particularly exciting, in the CR-V inside or out. It’s just a nice and predictable family all-rounder.

Honda engineers have made good use of the enlarged body, designing larger door frames for easier entry and egress, and fitted a Hands-Free Action power tailgate. There is also for the first time the option of having 7 seats, as well as a 101-degree seat angle to ensure long-distance passenger comfort. Furthermore, new single-action ‘dive down’ 60:40 split-fold second-row seat backs enable faster, easier loading.

As for the engines, the 2019 Honda CR-V gets for the first time the Intelligent Multi Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system with a 2.0 liter petrol engine and two electric motors. If you don’t like this you can go for a 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo petrol engine. Choices of transmission for the smaller engine include a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic, and while both variants are front-wheel-drive as standard, you can choose all-wheel-drive as an optional extra.

