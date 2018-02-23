/2019 Porsche 911 (992) Teased for the First Time

We are still a long away from the official debut of the next generation of the Porsche 911, but the car is virtually ready to roll and the company has already started teasing it. That means the 2019 Porsche 911, which will be known by the aficionados as the 992, is going to be one of the most hyped cars of this still very young year.

The first thing you need to know about the 2019 Porsche 911 is that there will be no radical changes. If you are expecting a new shape for the headlights like what the 996 came with back in the day, or the introduction of a pure electric version, you are going to be disappointed. The design will be largely unchanged, apart form a few key alterations which have been made to the 991 to give the new car a touch of retro cool. These include new grilles and air vents for the revised bumpers, and a new engine cover at the back.

In profile the 992 is more similar, to our eyes at least, to the 997 than the 991. It looks altogether slimmer than its predecessor, and we hope that means that it’s also lighter. Porsche, of course, promises the new model offers more of the good stuff: dynamic suspension, precise steering, telepathic handling. But don’t think there is no technological advances here. “digitalization, electrification, and connectivity” are the main areas where the 992 is a much improved proposition than the old current model.

As mentioned, mind you, the 2019 Porsche 911 is not going to be an electric sports car… at least not upon launch. Porsche does, however, maintain that should they decide to go that way the platform is ready. As for connectivity and digitalization, the 992 will boast a new navigation/infotainment screen inside a redesigned dashboard which is heavily influenced by the 911s of yesteryear. Porsche fans are giong to be pleasantly surprised by what they have done to the interior of this model.

