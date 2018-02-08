/2019 Toyota TRD Pro Series: Tacoma, 4Runner, Tundra

Toyota chose the Chicago Auto Show this year to present their latest range of “ultimate offroaders.” The 2019 Toyota TRD Pro Series, which include specially-equipped Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tundra models, come with top-of-the-line features and components, some of them first-in-class.

There are a bunch of features all three of the 2019 Toyota TRD Pro Series models have in common. They share three available exterior colors of Super White, Midnight Black Metallic or Voodoo Blue. And they all come in their new versions with 2.5-inch TRD Pro-exclusive Fox Internal Bypass shocks. These, says Toyota, do the job off-road suspension even more satisfactorily than regular systems with External Bypass, plus delivering a much more supple and comfortable ride.

2019 Tacoma TRD Pro: The biggest highlight of this one is a new and innovative TRD Desert Air Intake which even if you bury the vehicle under a tone of dust still provides the engine with fresh air. Other features include TRD-tuned springs, 2.5-inch rear shocks, updated front skid plate with TRD red lettering, while the cat-back TRD exhaust is accented with a new Black Chrome tip, Premium JBL Audio with subwoofer amplifier and Integrated Navigation and App Suite, special floormats, projector-beam headlights with black sport bezels and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), lotta cool badges, 16 inch wheels and P265/70R16 Goodyear Wrangler Kevlar All-Terrain tires.

2019 Tundra TRD Pro: The other pickup truck of the Pro series boats all the aforementioned suspension goodies, Rigid Industries LED fog lights, LED accents lights, TOYOTA grille plus new hood scoop, 18-inch BBS forged-aluminum five-spoke satin black wheels with Michelin P275/65R18 all-terrain tires, leather-trimmed seats with red stitching, TRD Pro floor mats, shift knob and a center-console emblem, dual TRD Pro exhaust, which is fitted with new Black Chrome exhaust tips, TRD Pro 1/4-inch skid plate and an available moonroof.

2019 4Runner TRD Pro: If you fancy a SUV then this model is a good one, featuring all the suspension goodies, a new roof rack, 1/4-inch-thick front skid plate, 17-inch matte-black TRD alloy wheels with 1 inch wider track, Nitto Terra Grappler P265/70R17 A/T tires, Entune Premium JBL Audio with Integrated Navigation and App Suite, TRD Pro floor mats, TRD shift knob, and red-stitched Softex seats with red TRD logos on the front headrests, LED fog lights, blacked-out TOYOTA grille, and projector-beam headlights with smoked trim.

2019 Toyota TRD Pro series will launch in fall of 2018. All models benefit from safety features including Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA) and Smart Stop Technology (SST).

