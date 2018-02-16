/AMG-Inspired Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE Boat Unveiled

From today the 2018 Miami International Boat Show will see the debut of the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE, a performance boat inspired by upcoming AMG Project One hypercar. This product marks the 11th year of partnership between AMG and Cigarette Racing with a technological tour de force.

Claiming to a sea-faring equivalent to the AMG Project One, the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE features a lot of carbon fiber. It features a composite structure consisting of carbon-fiber, Kevlar and E-glass. The deck too is constructed completely of carbon fiber, as is the inner structural laminate of the hull, forward bulkheads, cabin liner, engine hatch, consoles and storage hatches. This is not jut for the sake of sounding cool in the brochure, but also to lower the weight and having a lower center of gravity.

Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE is 51′ 5″ in length and features an increased beam of 9′ 6″. It seats up to 6 passengers in comfort, enabling them to enjoy a top speed of 140 mph. Can’t imagine doing that kind of speed on water should be very comfy, but it sure is very cool and exciting. Powering the 515 is a pair of Mercury Racing 1,350/1,550 QC4v (Quad Cam 4 Valve) engines and M8 stern drives, delivering up to 3,100 hp.

“For 11 years, Cigarette Racing has been our trusted partner that has allowed us to extend our likeminded core performance principles from the land to the water,” said Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes AMG GmbH. “By directly translating Formula 1 technology from the track to the street, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is our most ambitious and awe- inspiring vehicle yet. It is incredible to see our vision reimagined for the water in such an impressive and highly compelling form.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]