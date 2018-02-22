/CUPRA Ateca Is SEAT’s Sub-Brand’s First Product

As you may know from our previous articles on the subject, SEAT recently made their high-performance CUPRA models into a separate brand. The first outcome of this move, which is supposed to give these models a cooler image and enhance their appeal, is the CUPRA Ateca SUV.

Of course you may not notice the identity of this car looking at the badge, because it sports CUPRA’s unique emblem. CUPRA Ateca also boasts a really cool body kit with front spoiler, custom bumpers, rear diffuser, side skirts and rear wing, plus large wheels and sport tires. There is even an optional performance pack with 18” Brembo performance brakes in black, carbon aero kit and carbon interior trim. The SUV looks very dynamic and sporty, so it’s a good job it also has a decently powerful engine to cash the checks its appearance writes.

You have to realize though, CUPRA Ateca is still an affordable performance car, so you can’t expect a V6 under the bonnet. What it has is a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine with 300 PS, which gives the car a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h. The Ateca is a naturally capable SUV though, and in this trim is get 7-speed DSG gearbox, and 4Drive traction system for various driving modes. CUPRA Ateca is also very well-equipped, with standard kit including keyless entry and start system, wireless charger, GSM signal booster, 360º top view camera, 8” touchscreen navigation system plus, dynamic chassis control -adaptive suspension-, digital cockpit, and park assist.

“CUPRA Ateca offers versatility like no other brand. It’s about a unique model in its segment, with 300 PS, 4Drive and a new 7-speed DSG gearbox. It is the best example of balance between sportsmanship, fun at the wheel and ease of use in everyday life.” said SEAT Executive Vice-President for Research and Development, Dr Matthias Rabe.

