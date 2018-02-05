/Hyundai Go! SE Range Celebrates FIFA World Cup 2018

Hyundai is one of the main sponsors of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, and so they have come up with a range of special edition models to make use of the hype. The celebratory models launch under the name Hyundai Go! SE range across four models: i10, i20, i30 Hatchback and Tourer, and Tucson.

What Hyundai Go! SE models have in common (in the UK) is a high level of standard equipment and an all-new colour called Champion Blue. But each also ha its own little touches. To quickly go over the details, the i10 Go! SE (1.0 66PS 5 speed manual) is only around 500 quid dearer than the regular SE and comes in at £11,285. But it offers 14” alloy wheels, gloss black door mirrors, privacy glass and black side body moulding, as well as 7 inch satellite screen, leather steering wheel and gear knob, black headlining and Go! SE cloth upholstery.

The i20 Go! SE (1.2 84PS 5 speed manual) starts at £14,355 and boasts 15” alloy wheel, gloss black door mirrors, privacy glass, black side body mouldings, projection headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and a special radiator grille. Inside you get 7” touchscreen navigation, black headlining, Go! SE cloth upholstery and centre console armrest.

Next we have the i30 (1.0 T-GDi 120PS 6 speed manual) in both hatchback and tourer with price tags of £20,100 and £20,600 respectively. Special features include 17” alloy wheels and front bumper from i30 Fastback, gloss black door mirrors and privacy glass, plus black headlining, Go! SE cloth upholstery and climate control with dual zone operation inside.

As for the Hyundai Tucson Go! SE, the SUV starts at £24,300 and gives you new design 19” alloy wheel, gloss black door mirrors and privacy glass, in addition to black headlining, Go! SE cloth upholstery and dark silver interior facia accents. Tucson Go! SE also features automatic rain sensing windscreen wipers and an auto dimming rear view mirror. You can have this one with the following powertrains: 1.6 T-GDi 177PS 6 speed manual 2WD, 1.6 T-GDi 177PS 7 speed DCT 2WD, 1.7 CRDi 116PS 6 speed manual 2WD or 1.7 CRDi 141PS 7 speed DCT 2WD.

