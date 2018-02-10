/New MSO Defined Options for McLaren Sports Series

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) is not just about making one-off hypercar for the ultra-rich.They are also in charge of coming up with cool options and accessories for the moderately wealthy who can’t afford anything better than a McLaren Super or Sports Series. The latest series of MSO Defined options cover the Sports models.

That includes 570S Coupe, Spider and 570GT which in this treatment get a number of really awesome features not available with the regular options list. The first item on the new MSO Defined is a Black Pack which replaces the standard-fit Dark Palladium grey components, including front splitter; front aero blades; side skirts and side air intakes; door inserts; rear diffuser; rear spoiler and rear bumper. The package also includes a Nano Black Exhaust Finisher which can be ordered along with the new Titanium SuperSports Exhaust.

That exhaust system is another highlight of the MSO Defined package. Available for the 570S Coupe, 570GT and 570S Spider, the Titanium SuperSports Exhaus results in a crisper, sportier noise, and it is also 11lbs (5kg) lighter than the standard unit. It is a little expensive at $5,460, but McLaren states with scientific precision that it is 5dB louder than the standard Sports Series system above 5,000 rpm!

Last but not least, you can order the MSO Defined Extended Carbon Fibre Sill Covers, and this one is available for all the models in the Sport Series range: 540C and 570S Coupe, 570GT and 570S Spider. These sills come with McLaren Branding in satin finish Visual Carbon Fibre. If you are the kind of person who likes such little details, maybe you want to also go for the MSO Defined Ignition Keys, painted in either Black or McLaren Orange.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]