/Pricing Confirmed for 2018 Lexus RX 450hL Three-Row SUV

Lexus announced the MSRP for the three-row hybrid Lexus RX 450hL SUV, and it’s just $1,550 more than the RX 350L. The longer, fatter, and more practical RX will hit the showrooms in April with some really juicy specs and a starting price of $50,620.

Among the main highlights of Lexus RX 450hL which set it apart and make you want to buy this instead if the cheaper, regular version we have the second-row captain’s chairs in addition to leather-trimmed seats, driver seat, side mirror and steering wheel memory, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect and Service Connect for 10 years. Then there is, of course, the extended wheelbase 4.3 inches (110 mm) at the rear, which makes room for a third row of seats – handy for families with more than two kids.

True to the brand’s reputation for comfort and convenience, 2018 Lexus RX 450hL comes with power-folding third-row seat and power tailgate both as standard. What’s more, a tri-zone climate control system gives third-row passengers separate heating and air conditioning vents. There is even a Luxury Package you can choose with such items as semi-aniline trimmed seats, interior LED ambient illumination, manual rear door sunshades, laser-cut Gray Sapele wood trim with aluminum, 20-inch alloy wheels with machined finish and selectable color inserts, heated wood steering wheel and…

Engine-wise, the Lexus RX 450hL hybrid is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine with two high-torque electric drive motor-generators. The combined output of this system is 380 horsepower. Naturally, Lexus Safety System+ is standard, and it includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent High Beams and All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

