/2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Pricing and Specs

In about a week the new 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid will start arriving at the showrooms across America, giving the Sonata and Camry Hybrids many reasons to worry about. One of the biggest reasons is the Accord Hybrid‘s MSRP, which starts at just $25,100, a massive $4,505 reduction compared to the previous model.

Mind you, there is a $890 destination and handling you will have to pay. But still, that sounds like amazing value considering what you get. The 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid is a high quality,stylish,ad efficient family sedan,with probably the longest list of standard features in this class. The vehicle is powerful too, boasting a two-motor hybrid powertrain with a 2.0-liter DOHC i-VTEC petrol and an electric motor, developing a combined 212 horsepower and 232 lb.-ft. of torque. The EPA ratings for this car is a neat 47/47/47 city.highway.combined.

As for the equipment, you get as standard with the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights (low beam) and taillights, dual-zone climate control, Smart entry with Push-button Start, a 7-inch TFT digital driver’s meter, a multi-angle rearview camera, and the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, which bundles together Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

We honestly cannot see any faults with the 2018 Accord Hybrid. Choosing between this and its main rivals, Camry and Sonata, will probably come down to which one you like better styling-wise.

2018 Accord Hybrid Pricing

Trim MSRP MSRP Including $890 Destination Accord Hybrid $25,100 $25,990 Accord Hybrid EX $28,890 $29,780 Accord Hybrid EX-L $31,440 $32,330 Accord Hybrid EX-L Navi $32,440 $33,330 Accord Hybrid Touring $34,710 $35,600

