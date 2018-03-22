/2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport – Pricing and Specs

Last year’s SEMA show saw the debut of a rather special Tucson SUV which proved very popular with the younger fans. That car was just a concept, but now there is a version of this car you can actually buy that does to some extent look and feel like it. It’s the 2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport and it comes with a powerful engine and lots of features.

Priced from $25,150, excluding $980 freight, the 2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport is a lot more fun to drive, and look at, than the regular version. Available with a bright blue paint work, kind of like that of the SEMA concept, the Sport comes with revised front and rear fascia, chrome-tipped dual exhaust, and 19-inch alloy wheels with 245/45R19 tires. These exterior elements are complemented inside with leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

Powering the 2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport is a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder GDI producing 181 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque. The standard ‘box is a six-speeder manual, but you can order an automatic in which case the base MSRP rises to $26,550 (also excluding freight). The automatic model also comes with standrd AWD and windshield wiper de-icer. Notable standard features on all versions of the Sport include dual automatic temperature control, CleanAir Ionizer and auto defogger, keyless entry and go, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist.

