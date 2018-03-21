/2019 Ford Fusion Announced with Standard Co-Pilot

No, that doesn’t mean the 2019 Ford Fusion comes with a fella that would help you drive the car. Co-Pilot is the name of Ford’s new and highly advanced suite of standard driver-assist technologies. They come as standard on the 2019 Fusion, giving the affordable family sedan semi-autonomous capabilities.

The main features of the 2019 Ford Fusion include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot information system, lane keeping system, rear backup camera and auto high-beam lighting. Honestly, if you crash this car with all of these system on, it’s on you. The system can be optionally fitted with adaptive cruise control with stop and go, voice-activated navigation and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link. Another technology highlight is the SYNC3 with 8-inch infotainment, and standard embedded 4G LTE modem providing Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices. The last two are standard on the SE trim, mind you.

But connectivity and driving aids are not the only cool things about 2019 Ford Fusion. The handsome sedan is also one of the most efficient in its class. You have the 1.5-liter EcoBoost and a 325-hp V6 engine choices, and the Energi variant featuring plug-in hybrid system with an EPA-estimated electric-only range of up to 25 miles. Styling-wise, the car features new front and rear styling including a new grille featuring a five-bar design finished in chrome on S, SE and SEL models and new chrome mesh on Titanium. Below you will find the details specs of each of the available trim levels.

Fusion S: Upgraded entry model now includes standard Ford Co-Pilot360 Protect, which combines automatic emergency braking with pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, automatic high-beams and rain-sensing wipers Fusion SE, Fusion Hybrid SE: Adding to the equipment on Fusion S, gasoline-powered Fusion SE comes standard with 1.5-liter EcoBoost®, SYNC 3 with 8-inch LCD touch screen, SYNC Connect with Wi-Fi hotspot and dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control. Fusion Hybrid SE adds a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder hybrid engine with continouously variable transmission for smooth operation Fusion SEL, Fusion Hybrid SEL: Return of Fusion SEL replaces SE Luxury Package. It includes 10-way power driver’s seat with two memory settings, ActiveX seating surfaces, heated front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, intelligent access with remote start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED headlamps and warm interior accents. Hybrid model adds voice-activated touch screen navigation with pinch-to-zoom capability, plus SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link Fusion Titanium, Fusion Hybrid Titanium: Fusion Titanium includes standard heated steering wheel, heated and cooled seats, rear inflatable seat belts, 19-inch wheels, navigation system, moonroof and adaptive cruise control with stop and go Fusion Energi Titanium: In addition to a near 20 percent projected increase in electric-only driving range, Fusion Energi now includes rain-sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, voice-activated navigation, and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link Fusion V6 Sport: With standard all-wheel drive and 380 lb.-ft. of torque, the 325-horsepower Fusion V6 Sport remains the most powerful car in its class

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]