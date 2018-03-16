/2020 Ford Bronco and GT500 Confirmed as Part of Revamped Lineup

While everybody already knew there was going to be a new Bronco and a sick new Shelby GT500 coming out soon, it’s good that Ford have now committed themselves to it in writing. The Blue Oval is going to revamp its lineup until 2022 with new trucks and passengers models as well as EVs and hybrids. But the only two models we really care about are the 2020 Ford Bronco and the GT500.

Ford is going to drastically boost their use of hybrid-electric systems in all “profitable”models, including F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Escape and even the new Bronco. So there is a good chance the upcoming Shelby GT500, set to come out sometime in 2019, will be the last pure, red-blooded, gasoline muscle car they will make. Apart from that, this is good news. The 2020 Ford Bronco, especially, would benefit from a advanced hybrid powertrain, mixing retro looks with modern technology in one enticing package.

Ford’s technological push is also of great importance, mainly in terms of safety. They have realized that drivers are going to be more and more distracted in the next five years, so they have come up with a suite of advanced driving aid systems to compensate to human stupidity. Ford Co-Pilot360, as it’s called, includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot information system, lane keeping system, rear backup camera and auto high beam lighting. What’s more, all new Ford will be equipped with 4G LTE connection by the end of 2019. Also of note is a new batch of batter-electric cars (BEV) set for release in 2022.

“Our passion for great vehicles is stronger than ever,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO. “This showroom transformation will thrill customers, drive profitable growth and further build toward our future of smart vehicles in a smart world.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]