/2019 Mustang Need for Green Announced on Saint Patrick’s Day

We have seen car makers coming up with silly TV spots or even special editions to celebrate the Saint Patrick’s Day before. But this must be the first time one of them releases a new variant of a model to mark the day. Please welcome the 2019 Mustang Need for Green!

Going by the stereotypes, the 2019 Mustang Need for Green must be perpetually drunk, unruly, incapable of holding a job or family and great fun to hang out with. But all of that is of nonsense. This car’s biggest problem is that it’s build for just one day of the year, but if you get it you are stuck with it for years. So you really must like the green color.

2019 Mustang Need for Green color is apparently available for all models in the range regardless of engine and trim. It will arrive at showrooms in the summer though, so you can’t be riding around and raising hell in it this Saint Patrick’s Day. Wouldn’t be funny if Ford rigs the handling of this car so it only goes sideways, like a drunk person? It’d be dangerous, but funny.

“This is a color Mustang fans will celebrate because of its confident and youthful attitude,” said Barbara Whalen, Ford color and materials manager. “Need for Green is vibrant and jumps out at you, giving Mustang owners a look that definitely stands out in a crowd.”

