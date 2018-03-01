Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, has teamed up once again with Vanity Fair to provide the shuttle service for their Oscars after party. As you would expect, the Genesis G90 2018 Academy Awards models are all themed, so the celebrities would be entertained in the few minutes they have to spend in it.

The Genesis G90 2018 Academy Awards collection is designed mainly for looking good in front of the camera. But some of the features they have incorporated in them are nice enough that we would like to see them on the G90’s options list. These models also serve as good examples to show the personalization possibilities of the Hyundai’s most luxurious sedan. We are partial to the Brown Nubuck leather and the Tuxedo-style black velvet, along with the Brick Red paint work. Check out the photos below and let us know what features you like best.

“The 2018 G90 collection has been designed to honor the glamour of Hollywood and break automotive color and trim boundaries,” said Executive Vice President Luc Donckerwolke, Head of Genesis Design. “These special editions are just the beginning of what we can imagine for ultimate Genesis tailored luxury.”

Genesis G90 2018 Academy Awards Editions Details:

A Touch of Sensuality: Finished in warm light silver and matte cocoa brown, this G90 epitomizes a cause for celebration. Brown Nubuck leather and desert sand Nappa leather interior offer a smooth embrace to the passenger.

Stardust: This G90 sedan practically sparkles under the award show lights, with deep flakes of dark gray. Tuxedo-style black velvet lines the cockpit.

Emerald Dream: Saturation is in the details of this G90 finished in complementary hunter green and dark brown. Inside, the Genesis logo is featured in a repeating geometric pattern in the green leather.

The Ruler: This brick-red and gray G90 demonstrates a dynamic approach to the Genesis color and trim philosophy. The red Nubuck leather interior is enhanced by free-flowing, organic patterns reminiscent of a designer’s sketch.

Refined Understatement: With silver-dotted piping and a refined finish to the black Nubuck and Nappa leathers, this G90 in dark blue and matte white appends a modern and fresh point to the collection.

