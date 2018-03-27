/Official: Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection

Rolls-Royce never built a car to honor Stephen Hawking while he was alive, but now they have come up with something that could come close. The new Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection is a series of 55 bespoke cars inspired “by those who lead where others follow.”

So that must mean Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection is designed for pioneers, scientists, inventors and the like. But we all know that these types of people are not the traditional customer base for RR. That would be rappers and Arab sheikhs and capitalist leaders of industry. And we don’t reckon those fellows fit the description of the word “luminary.”

In any case, the latest limited edition Wraith is posher and plusher than ever. It even comes with a brand-new feature: illuminated wooden paneling featuring 176 LEDs shining through intricately perforated Tudor Oak pieces sourced from Czech jungles. They say it makes a mesmerizing shooting star-like pattern. What a way to stroke your vanity!

Other highlights of Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection include Sunburst Grey paint work complete with special motifs and coachline, Rolls-Royce starlight headliner featuring 1340 fibre optic lights, Saddlery Tan and Anthracite leather with contrast stitching, hand-woven stainless steel fabric trim pieces, and of course a numbered plaque.

As an object, the Luminary collection Wraith is beautiful,magnificent, a work of art. But if you think about the image that things like this represent in 2018, what it says about a person who enjoys this kind of excess and self-indulgence, we’re not sure it’s an altogether refined proposition. It kind of belongs to a world that doesn’t exist anymore. And to think they have dedicated it to the luminaries of the world…

