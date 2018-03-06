/Geneva 2018: SEAT to Go Electric Racing with CUPRA e-Racer

A few weeks ago SEAT kind of shocked the whole automotive community when they announced a performance-sub-brand, CUPRA. Now they are doubling down by announcing a new racing venture with an electric car. The CUPRA e-Racer is the Spanish automaker’s ticket to the future, and not just in motorsport.

CUPRA e-Racer is deigned based on a petrol-powered Cup Racer. But the electric powertrain it features could be used in future production models with powerful effects. The e-Racer is a serious machine, packing 300 kW of continuous power and up to 500 kW (680 PS) at its peak. That means SEAT could make a road-going EV with around 400 PS, like, tomorrow!

They are not going to do that, but it must feel good for them to know that they could. CUPRA e-Racer also benefits from advanced technologies that will eventually make their way to regular production models, such as one single gear with Torque vectoring and with rear wheel traction, new rear vision cameras instead of mirrors, and lightweight materials. Performance-wise, the e-Racer is potentially capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.2 secs, and 0 to 200 km/h in only 8.2 secs, on to a top speed of 270 km/h.

CUPRA e-Racer will make its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show along with the other new member of the CUPRA family, the Ateca. The high-performance SUV boasts a 2.0 TSI engine with 300 PS (221 kW), sport-tuned 7-speed DSG gearbox, 4Drive traction system, and adaptive suspension (Dynamic Chassis Control).

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]