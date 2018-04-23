/2018 Jaguar XE Landmark Edition Announced for UK

Treating their British customers to something special, JLR announced the launch of the Jaguar XE Landmark Edition, a well-appointed version of the sporty sedan with lots of bells and whistles and some exclusive features. The Landmark is now available to order priced from £36,955.

2018 Jaguar XE Landmark Edition sits atop the R-Sport model in the range and comes with unique 18-inch alloy wheels as its main distinguishing feature. Other highlights of the exterior include Sport front bumper, body-coloured side sills and boot spoiler, and gloss black accents on side window surrounds, door mirror caps, grille surround and side vents. These complement nicely the three available exterior color: Yulong White, Firenze Red and Santorini Black.

As for the interior features, Jaguar XE Landmark Edition boasts high-end leather upholstery, Landmark-branded treadplates and Touch Pro system with 10-inch central touchscreen. This model also gets as standard satellite navigation, xenon headlights and front and rear parking sensors. The Landmark XE can be had with Ingenium petrol and diesel engines,known for their superb balance of power and fuel economy.

“Our award-winning XE offers the agility and dynamic handling of a Jaguar, thanks to its advanced Integral link rear suspension with hollow-cast aluminium, alongside enhanced connectivity and best-in-class safety features like our pioneering Autonomous Emergency Braking system. The Landmark Edition is offered with our Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, now with all-new calibration to improve acceleration and transient response, as well as the latest filter technologies, continuing our commitment to reduce vehicle emissions.” Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover

