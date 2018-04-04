/2018 Skoda Superb Sportline Plus Hits UK Showrooms

Adding well-equipped new trim levels is a surefire way of boosting the sales of a struggling model. And so British customers are now treated to the Skoda Superb Sportline Plus, a new version of the family car with a “raft” of extra equipment.

Before we tell you about those extras, be advised that the 2018 Skoda Superb Sportline Plus is not as cheap and cheerful as Skodas normally are. This one starts at £29,330 for the hatch version, and £30,645 for the Estate. So it had better have some nice options to justify the hefty price tag.

When you look at Skoda Superb Sportline Plus from the outside, things looks quite good. There is a set of 19-inch Anthracite Vega alloy wheels, sports design bumpers, sunset glass, and black gloss trim treatment on the grille, wing mirrors and window surrounds, as well as black spoilers on both body style. Moving inside, the main highlights include a three-spoke Super Sport multifunction steering wheel with silver stitching, quilted Alcantara sports seats, LED ambient lighting, carbon dashboard trim, aluminium pedals and black headlining.

So far, so good. But there is more. The list of equipment for the Sport Plus is a long one, and includes such items as Bi-Xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, Drive Mode Select, dual-zone climate control, KESSY keyless entry and cruise control. You also get lowered suspension, XDS electronic differential, 9.2-inch touchscreen display and integrated Wi-Fi, heated front seats, blind spot detection, electronically operated boot and progressive dynamic steering.

The Superb Sport Line is available with a choice of three petrol and two diesel engines, as well as all-wheel-drive and DSG transmission. Below you will find the full pricelist for the Sportline range:

Superb SportLine

Recommended OTR Superb SportLine Plus

Recommended OTR Hatchback 1.4 TSI 150PS ACT £27,830 £29,330 1.4 TSI 150PS DSG ACT £29,230 £30,730 2.0 TSI 220PS DSG £30,525 £32,025 2.0 TSI 280PS 4×4 DSG £34,800 £36,300 2.0 TDI 150PS SCR £28,790 £30,290 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG SCR £30,190 £31,690 2.0 TDI 190PS DSG SCR £32,390 £33,890 2.0 TDI 190PS 4×4 DSG SCR £34,070 £35,570 Estate 1.4 TSI 150PS ACT £29,110 £30,645 1.4 TSI 150PS DSG ACT £30,510 £32,045 2.0 TSI 220PS DSG £31,805 £33,340 2.0 TSI 280PS 4×4 DSG £36,180 £37,715 2.0 TDI 150PS SCR £30,070 £31,605 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG SCR £31,470 £33,005 2.0 TDI 190PS DSG SCR £33,670 £35,205 2.0 TDI 190PS 4×4 DSG SCR £35,350 £36,885

