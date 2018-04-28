/2019 Honda Fit Priced from $16,190 in the U.S.

Superminis are gaining more and more popularity in the American car culture, especially among the younger generations. The new 2019 Honda Fit wants to capitalize this trend, offering nice looks, excellent features, and value for money. The car has a base MSRP of $16,190.

Even if you add the $890 destination and handling charge to that, 2019 Honda Fit still seems like good value considering what you get for your money. First of all, you get a Honda. That means years of trouble-free motoring, low maintenance costs, and respectable badge, at least for this class of vehicles. Then there is teh cute looks, vibrant colors, and good features. All Fits come as standard with include rearview camera, liftgate spoiler, auto on-off headlights, LED taillights, Bluetooth®, and a multi-function center console.

Of course, if you want more luxury you are going to have to spend more on a higher trim level. 2019 Honda Fit comes in well-equipped Fit LX, aggressively styled Fit Sport, the upgraded Fit EX, and leather-lined Fit EX-L trim levels. They are all powered by a 1.5-liter direct-injected 4-cylinder i-VTEC, which at 130 horsepower and 114 lb.-ft. of torque is pretty sprightly. It’s pretty economical too, averaging 29/36/31 mpg (city/highway/combined) for the manual transmission, and 33/40/36 mpg for CVT models.

Below is the full MSRP list for the 2019 Fit:

Trim Transmission MSRP

MSRP w. Destination EPA LX 6MT $16,190 $17,080 29 / 36 / 31 LX CVT $16,990 $17,880 33 / 40 / 36 LX w/ Honda Sensing® CVT $17,990 $18,880 33 / 40 / 36 Sport 6MT $17,500 $18,390 29 / 36 / 31 Sport CVT $18,300 $19,190 31 / 36 / 33 Sport w/ Honda Sensing® CVT $19,300 $20,190 31 / 36 / 33 EX 6MT $18,160 $19,050 29 / 36 / 31 EX CVT $18,960 $19,850 31 / 36 / 33 EX-L CVT $20,520 $21,140 31 / 36 / 33 EX-L w/ Navi CVT $21,520 $22,410 31 / 36 / 33

