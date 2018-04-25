/2019 Jaguar XJ50 Marks the 50th Anniversary of the Iconic Sedan

For may people around the world the XJ is the face of Jaguar. Or at least it was, before Jaguar dropped the iconic double headlight design and turned the XJ into another faceless modern sedan. In any case, they are now celebrating the 50th anniversary of this car with the 2019 Jaguar XJ50 special edition.

As befits a celebratory model of such significance, the 2019 Jaguar XJ50 is equipped with lots of bells and even more whistles. The car comes with Autobiography-style front and rear bumpers as well as 20-inch Venom wheels, a black front grille and unique badging to the rear and side vents. There are also special colors available for it. And you can have it both short and long wheelbase versions.

Inside the cabin the XJ50 benefits from soft-grain diamond-quilted seats with an embossed leaper on the headrests and an XJ50 logo on the centre armrest, plus XJ50-badged illuminated treadplates, and anodised gearshift paddles and bright metal pedals. Needless to say, you get all the equipment of a range-topper XJ with this model, even though it is mainly about the look and feel of a special edition than theluxury of a well-appointed sedan.

The only engine available for the 2019 Jaguar XJ50 is a 3.0-litre diesel (300PS) units, which frankly makes the £74,280 base price seem a little dear.

“Spanning half a century, the Jaguar XJ remains true to its heritage with a wonderful balance of beautiful design, intelligent performance and indulgent luxury that ensures it stands out from the crowd. This is a car worth celebrating and the XJ50 pays homage to a giant within the Jaguar brand that we believe is one of the world’s most stylish sporting saloons.” Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design

