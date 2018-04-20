/2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Sets Nurburgring Lap Time: 6:56.4

Well, it’s official now. The new 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has set an official Nurburgring lap record, and it’s a quick one, predictably. That’s impressive, but not surprising. What is surprising though is the fact that the new time is a full 24 seconds faster than that of the old GT3 RS.

That is a huge margin and shows how much better, at least performance-wise the new model is. 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is powered by a 520 horsepower version of the superb naturally aspirated 4.0 liter flat-six we all know and love. Besides the power though, the blistering lap time is also down to the motorsport chassis, advanced electronic controls, and the latest generation of Michelin Pilot Sport tires.

The sub-seven lap record was achieved by Porsche works race driver Kévin Estre. As you can see in the video above, the man’s consistency is almost machine-like. Hemust have a lot of fun setting the record too, judging by the sweet sound of that flat-six at 9,000 rpm. At 195,137 euro (in Germany), the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a pretty pricey bit of kit. But all things considered, it is worth every single euro.

Frank Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars, commented; “No other Porsche model gets as close to racing as the new GT3 RS. Many innovative ideas from top-level motorsport were transferred; for example, from the 911 GT3 R. This is what our philosophy for GT models is about: Highest technology must be fascinating but tangible. In this regard there is no harder test for our ideas than the Nordschleife.”

