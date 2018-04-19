/McLaren 570S Spider Design Edition Comes in Five Flavors

In a bid to make their Sport Series cars more luxurious, McLaren announced the launch of new designer packages for the convertible 570S. The McLaren 570S Spider Design Edition comes in five different trims and colors, each unique in its own way, but all looking really really cool.

The “uncompromising” convertible, according to McLaren, is a supercar for daily use. That is why many of the owner may appreciate more luxury and style. This car is not like the 720S, the main purpose of which is to be ferociously fast. McLaren 570S Spider Design Edition is in some ways the nicest upgrade released for the Sport Series yet. The five colors you can order this car in include Silica White, Storm Grey, Vermillion Red, Onyx Black or Vega Blue. Each on also gets interior scheme, wheel finish, brake caliper colour and branding and finish of the hardtop from the designer catalog.

McLaren doesn’t go into details on all of the car. They only dissect the features of McLaren 570S Spider Design Edition 4 to show you what kind of highlights you can expect. This car, shown in the pictures, comes in Onyx Black with the hardtop finished in body color. It also get 10-spoke forged alloy wheels with a Stealth finish and the brake calipers are in McLaren Orange with black printed McLaren logos. Inside, there is Carbon Black Alcantara, McLaren Orange nappa leather, McLaren Orange perforated nappa leather seats with contrasting stitching, colour co-ordinated steering wheel and McLaren branded leather sill finishers.

“There is a virtually limitless number of different personalisation opportunities for the McLaren 570S Spider and who better to begin the process than the people who designed it?” commented McLaren Automotive Design Director, Rob Melville. “We have selected key exterior and interior colours and finishes that we believe showcase the 570S Spider in the most desirable way and are offering them as Design Editions that we as designers would choose.”

