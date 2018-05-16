/2018 Genesis G80 Sport Gets Five-Star Safety Rating

As if you needed yet another reason to consider purchasing the 2018 Genesis G80 Sport over its more expensive rivals, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has just given it to you. They have declared this luxury sedan utterly safe, giving it the highest possible safety rating.

It doesn’t really come as a surprise, given that Genesis G80 Sport is a quality product competing at the top end of the market. Nevertheless, the results have been pretty impressive as the sedan aced all tests, including front driver-side and passenger-side protection, side barrier and pole impact, and rollover mitigation. The G80 has a clever structural design to thank for that performance, along with a long list of safety features, such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and Dynamic Bending Light with High Beam Assist.

Despite all the goodness that is packaged into the 2018 Genesis G80 Sport, a lot of luxury buyers are still skeptical about it. Everybody knows that in terms of features and equipment the G80 can go toe to toe with its German rivals. But those who buy this kind of cars also want to show off their high-end car, and if we’re honest the Genesis brand is still not up there with the best of them. There is still a strong whiff of Hyundai about it. Not that that’s a bad thing, It’s just not as cool as the other available options in this segment. Then again, the G80 doesn’t cost anything like those other options.

