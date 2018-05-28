/Porsche 911 GT3 RS’ Lizard Green Color Explained

All supercar makers have their own range of unique, and uniquely-named, colors. But with Porsche the connection between the car, the color and the name goes way deeper than most. Take the new 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and its Lizard Green paintwork, for instance. It’s not a mere eye-popping color. It’s part of the car’s marketing plan.

Lizard Green, according to its makers Barbara Sika and Daniela Miloševi?, is an extroverted color that matches the character of the GT3 RS perfectly. It suggests sportiness, agility, and nimbleness. And it helps you stand out, because, let’s face it, you don’t buy a RS Porsche if you wish to stay under the radar.

But the designers realize that such a brash color may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Porsche is OK with that. They encourage it even. This also has to do with the marketing tricks mentioned above. They call this Lizard Green a “communication color” which is featured “in all product communications, starting with the world premiere and the initial advertising campaigns.” You see this color and you immidiately think the new GT3 RS.

“The 911 GT3 RS pushes the limits of what’s technically possible, so it also needs a cutting-edge color,” Sika explains. “We match the color precisely to the character of the car,” says Miloševi?, adding that “the color should be like a superb article of clothing that perfectly highlights the car’s qualities.” So for the 911 GT3 RS, they chose a vibrant shade of green with a hint of yellow. Developing colors also means coming up with the right names. The marketing department christened this shade “Lizard Green.” It’s a perfect match, according to Sina Brunner, a product manager for innovation and color. “Lizard Green is a very extroverted color that expresses sportiness, agility, and nimbleness.” So it’s an excellent fit for the new 911 GT3 RS. “Which,” as Sika observes, “is hardly a car you’re going to hide if you’re driving it.”

