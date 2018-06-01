/2018 Hyundai Sonata+ Editions Are Value-Packed

The Hyundai Sonata is getting more facelifts, and more frequently, as a reality TV star. The latest upgrade is the addition of of the 2018 Hyundai Sonata+ Editions to the range which brings subtle new visual tweaks and extra equipment that make these model the most value-packed ever.

2018 Hyundai Sonata+ is a mid-model year enhancement with the main highlights of which include sport front fascia, mesh grille and interior amenities, plus the availability of panoramic sunroof and Advanced Driver Assist Systems. The + range starts with SEL+ and Sport+, which also get dual automatic temperature control, Qi wireless phone charging, heated steering wheels and auto windows. The Sport+ with Tech Package ($25,400) add to the list Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Cruise Control with start/stop, and Electronic Parking Brake with auto vehicle hold.

There is also a $26,433 Sonata Limited with Ultimate Package+ with sport mesh grille and front fascia and panoramic sunroof. But the 2018 Hyundai Sonata+ Limited with Tech Package ($27,400) is the one with the goodies you want, and it represents a saving of a thousand bucks compared to when you spec up a non+ model yourself. The features include Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Cruise Control with start/stop, Electronic Parking Brake with auto vehicle hold, Sport mesh grille and front fascia, Qi wireless phone charging, and Heated steering wheel.

