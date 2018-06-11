/2019 Jaguar E-PACE Gains Self-Learning Smart Setting Technology

Talk about crossover overkill! The latest iteration of the Jaguar E-PACE launches in the UK with a number of new features, chief among which the self-learning technology, Smart Settings. Lifted from the I-Pace electric car, the smart system learns the habits of the driver and anticipates their action.

If that sounds a bit creepy to have your car knows your habits and behavioral patterns, you need to realize your smartphone is already doing that. So really, it’s no biggie if Jaguar is added to the list of the companies that know intimate details about you. What they use this data for, though, is benign things such as adjusting the seat, climate and infotainment system based on the driver’s normal preference. Where will it lead in the future, that’s an entirely different question.

Besides the smart settings, the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE benefits also from Adaptive Dynamics system, which uses continuously variable damper technology with a triple-tube design and externally mounted hydraulic valves. In plain English, this features enhances the handling response, body control and ride quality, at least in theory. To be brutally honest, this is one of those fancy stuff you don’t need. A regular steel spring and gas shock absorber combo does and equally fine job.

Another highlight of the 2019 E-PACE is the addition of the brilliant 200PS 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium petrol engine to the range. Now this is an option you do want. This unit delivers a 0-60mph sprint in 7.7 seconds while averaging 34.4 mpg (8.2 l/100km) and emitting 186 g/km CO2. The E-PACE equipped with this motor starts at £33,260.

