/Bespoke McLaren 675LT MSO Gets F1 Long Tail’s Gulf Livery

Usually the Gulf Livery is an aftermarket treatment in form of a shoddy wrap or a low-quality paint job. But when we are talking about a McLaren 675LT special commission by MSO, that’s a different story. Here the Gulf Livery in question is inspired by a legendary racing car.

This McLaren 675LT MSO project has taken more than 1,000 hours to complete, but the end result is exquisite. The livery is borrowed from the 1997 McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’ race car and boasts the same exact shade of light blue, black and red hues, plus the all-important orange center stripe. The paint work is then complemented with a set of 20-spoke wheels, finished in Dayglo Orange, the same color you will find on the sill badges with the owner’s initials.

Other special MSO touches that set this 675LT apart include louvered front wings, roof scoop upgrade and carbon fibre airbrake. There is also MSO Bespoke racing seats finished in Carbon Black Alcantara featuring orange and blue contrast stitching, orange MSO Defined seat belts, and the owner’s initials embroidered in blue on the headrest. Mechanically, the car packs a 675PS (666bhp) and 700Nm (516lb ft) of torque version of McLaren’s twin-turbo V8 engine.

“Creating a car like this unique McLaren 675LT, crafted to individual customer specification, is exactly the type of demanding commission that MSO Bespoke was formed to embrace,” explained Ansar Ali, Managing Director, McLaren Special Operations. “Transforming the existing car from its original single colour paintwork to a tribute to the McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’ in Gulf Racing livery was incredibly demanding in its own right, but was only part of the brief; we also replaced numerous standard 675LT components with MSO parts and further personalised the car to clearly identify it with its owner, a service that an increasing number of MSO customers request.”

