/Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept Heads to America

After a successful debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, the amazing Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept is now en route toe the States where it will make its regional debut at at the 40th Annual Concours d’Elegance of America in Plymouth, Michigan. A Korean concept at an all-American event… gutsy!

The fact that they are bothering to send the Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept all the way to the American concourse tells us the car maker has big plans for this car. You get the same vibe listening to them talking about it. They say things like Le Fil Rouge encapsulates Hyundai’s past, present and future, or that it’s design is the basis for the production design language of future models. They say it marks the beginning of the “Sensuous Sportiness era” for Hyundai, something that sounds kinda dirty but actually only means a kind of sporty design that is also elegant and sophisticated.

Proportion, architecture, styling, and technology are the four pillars of every great car design, says Hyundai, and their Le Fil Rouge concept excels at all of them. The highlights of its proportion include a long wheelbase, large wheels and short overhangs. Architecture-wise, it is all about lightness, dynamism, and looking forward. Styling comes forth in the crisp, layered lines and pure volumes, concave and convex forms, wide, layered front hood, Cascading Grille and the like. And as for technology, Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept features stuff like two-way air ventilation system, re-vitalized wood and high tech fabric, and a floating panoramic display coupled with haptic technology.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]