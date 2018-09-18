/2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Pricing and Specs

The 4-door Mercedes AMG GT, Daimler’s Answer to the Porsche Panamera, is already one of the most popular models to come out of Affalterbach. The company is trying is to capitalize on that by introducing many different variants, including Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door and Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door.

These are ‘lite’ versions, as it were, of the top dog version for those mainly want the look of this car. The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door is still a hot car with an in-line six-cylinder mild hybrid engine. It generates 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque in the 43 model. The 53 has the same setup, but with 435 hp and 520 Nm. So both are pretty powerful grand tourers featuring All-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution. And as performance, while both are limited to 250 km/h, the AMG 43 sprints to 100 in 4.9 and the 53 in 4.5 seconds. Does one really need faster acceleration times?

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door and it’s 53 sister benefit from most of the goodies of the full-fat variants. Let’s be honest, all you want is those awesome looks. But you also get the active aerodynamics with AIRPANEL air control system in the front apron and extending rear spoiler. You also benefit from AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the AMG exhaust. And there is nothing lacking terms of standard features and individualisation options.

Price-wise, the AMG GT 4-door 43 starts at 95,259.50 EUR and the 53 from 109,182.50 EUR.

