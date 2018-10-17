/Official: 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo

With Porsche nothing is ever enough. That is why there are a million different flavors of the 911, and why the same is true, give or take, of all their models. So please welcome the new 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS, and it’s shooting brake cousin, the Panamera GTS Sport Turismo.

So if you have already bought a regular version one of these models, I bet your blood is boiling right now. If you had waited just a little longer you could have gotten that hot version. And they are indeed hot.The 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS in both its variants feature a four-liter twin-turbo V8 engine peaking at 453 horsepower and 457 lb.-ft. of torque. Granted, the horsepower is not that much more than the standard version, but you get more than 70 extra torque. And that is how Panamera GTS and Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo models accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in 3.9 seconds and reach 181 mph (179 mph Turismo).

Another reason for choosing the 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo over their Plain Jane siblings is that they are brimming with equipment. The exterior upgrades – tailpipes in black, the Sport Design package with black exterior elements, and black 20-inch Panamera Design wheels – aside, you get black Alcantara and anodized aluminum trims, heated multifunction sport steering wheel in Alcantara, special color schemes, and optional head-up display with multiple configurations. And did we mention the lowered suspension, larger brakes, and Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (PASM) dampers?

Of course all this goodness does not come cheap. The new Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo starts at $128,300. Meanwhile its more practical, and some would say sexier, shooting brake cousin runs for $134,500

