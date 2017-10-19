/2018 Honda Accord 1.5T Launches in U.S. – MSRP Revealed

The official Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) has been announced for the 2018 Honda Accord 1.5T as it reaches the dealerships across the U.S. The new Accord with its efficient new engines and polarizing design starts from $23,570 for the LX trim and goes up to $33,800 for the Touring.

2018 Honda Accord will in due course get a hybrid variant, but at launch you can choose between two engines. One is a 1.5-liter, DOHC direct-injected VTEC Turbo inline 4-cylinder engine with peak outputs of 192 horsepower and 192 lb.-ft. of torque. The other, available from next month, 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine with peak outputs of 252 horsepower and 273 lb.-ft. of torque. Depending on the trim and engine you can end up with either a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

As for the standard features on all 2018 Honda Accord 1.5T models, you have LED headlight and taillights, dual-zone climate control, 7-inch customizable digital driver’s meter and the full suite of Honda Sensing safety system. There is also Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with dynamic guidelines, Straight Driving Assist and Auto High-Beams. Blind spot information (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor is standard on EX and above trims, while Touring trims add front and rear parking sensors.

2018 Accord 1.5T Trims, Pricing and EPA Data

TRIM TRANSMISSION MSRP EPA

(city / highway/ combined) LX CVT $23,570 30/38/33 Sport 6MT $25,780 26/35/30 Sport CVT $25,780 29/35/31 EX CVT $27,470 30/38/33 EX-L CVT $29,970 30/38/33 EX-L Navi CVT $30,970 30/38/33 Touring CVT $33,800 29/35/31

