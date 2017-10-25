/Mazda KAI and Vision Coupe Concepts Unveiled at TMS

As promised, Mazda revealed a pair of new concepts at the Tokyo Motor Show with which they preview the new design direction they are taking. The Mazda KAI concept, a compact hatchback, and the Vision Coupe take the KODO philosophy to a new level of elegance and sophistication.

Mazda KAI is the more important of the two Tokyo concept. It would be what the next Mazda3 looks like. And, more importantly, it features the first application of SKYACTIV-X technologies. The new powertain and architecture promise greater efficiency than ever before without compromising on Mazda’s characteristic driving fun. The X utilizes Spark-Controlled Compression Ignition which is a first for petrol engines. The new engine paired with the grown-up and athletic design of the KAI make for one hugely intriguing hatchback we would like to see out in the market over the next few years.

Mazda Vision Coupe, meanwhile, shows us the new version of KODO design language on a grander scale. It is all about flowing forms giving the impression of dynamism and movement. There is also some traces of tradition here, with cues borrowed from Mazda R360, Mazda’s first passenger car, and the Mazda Luce Rotary, also known as the Mazda R130. The car is a four-door coupe, so it could be an early look at the next Mazda6. The Vision also introduces new interior design features such as the concept of ma (literally “space”) from traditional Japanese architecture.

Mazda’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show lineup also includes the all-new Mazda CX-8, a three-row SUV forJapan, as well as the 2018 Mazda MX-5 and 2018 Mazda MX-5 RF.

