/Devel Sixty 6×6 SUV Has 700 hp, Insane Looks

They call it the baddest truck in the world, and they have a point. The Devel Sixty SUV, unveiled at Dubai Auto Show, is almost certainly the craziest thing you have ever seen on, well, six wheels. And the craziest thing about it is they are actual going to produce and sell it to the public!

Compared to this, AMG’s 6×6 G63 looks like a Honda Civic. Devel Sixty 6×6 SUV is modeled, by the looks of things, on military personnel carriers. It even has military-grade wheels and tires and chassis, and night vision system, of course. It’s not armored though, at least in its concept form. The Sixty looks childish to be honest, but that’s kind of what’s cool about it. It could prove less effective in helping you survive the apocalypse than a Prius, but that doesn’t take away from how awesome this creature is.

Powering the Devel Sixty 6×6 SUV is a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 engine developing 700 horsepower and over 1,000 Nm of torque. It claims to hit 100 km/h from 0 in 5.8 seconds on any kind of surface you can imagine. It’s a pity, though, Devel didn’t put their 5,000 hp, 3,700 Nm of torque W16 engine in this car. That is probably because it’s not real.

At any rate, other notable highlights of this bad boy include portal axles with independent suspension for each wheel, carbon fiber body (as if lightness is a matter of concern here), 6 Pilot automatic fully adjustable seats, GPS, and tire inflation system. They say the Sixty is street-legal, but what streets they have in mind we don’t know. They will make one for you in a year, however, if you place an order today and pay them $450,000.

In the immortal words of Quentin Tarantino, this thing is one bad mothafucka!

